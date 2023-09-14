26 recruitment exam paper leaks happened during BJP, Cong rule in Rajasthan: Hanuman Beniwal

Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday alleged that question papers of 26 recruitment exams were leaked in Rajasthan under governments led by the BJP and the Congress, causing the youths to suffer.

He also alleged that law and order has "collapsed" in the state and the criminals were "not fearful of the police".

"The situation has worsened in the state. Incidents of rape have increased. The morale of criminals is high and there is no fear of police. Law and order has collapsed," the RLP leader alleged.

Addressing a rally here, he said, "As many as 26 papers leak incidents have happened in the state during the rule of the Congress and the BJP because of which the youths had to suffer." Beniwal came out in support of student leaders demanding holding student union elections in colleges and universities of the state.

In August, the state government decided not to hold student union elections in colleges and universities.

The vice-chancellors of the state universities had expressed concern over the use of money in the elections and disturbance in the academic works due to the process. Paying heed to their views, the government decided not to conduct students' union elections in 2023-24 and the order was issued by the higher education department.

Beniwal said that if the state government does not fulfill the demand of holding student union elections, he will gherao the secretariat and the chief minister's residence. PTI AG NSD NSD