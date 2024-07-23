26-year-old civil service aspirant electrocuted in central Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) A 26-year-old civil service aspirant allegedly died by electrocution following heavy rain in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

"Information was received at Ranjit Nagar police station at 2.43 pm on Monday that a person was stuck to an iron gate due to electric current near Power Gym, close to Patel Nagar Metro Station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the man was electrocuted by the electric current in the iron gate, Vardhan said, adding that the road was waterlogged.

"The person was taken to RML Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors," he said.

The victim was identified as Nilesh Rai, a civil service aspirant residing at a PG in Patel Nagar, the DCP said.

An FIR has been registered at the Ranjit Nagar police station and forensic teams have visited the site, Vardhan said.

Further investigations are underway, he added.