26-year-old man, aunt killed as bus hits their motorcycle in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) Two persons of a family were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a private bus near Singhpur village here on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Bharti (26), a resident of Jam village in Ballia, and his maternal aunt Poonam (24), a resident of Jakhania in Ghazipur district, they said.

The accident took place on the Rasra-Bansdih road, severely injuring the motorcycle riders.

According to Bansdih Station House Officer Ajay Tripathi, the injured persons were rushed to the district hospital, but doctors declared them brought dead.

He said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR ABN RUK RUK