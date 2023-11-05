26-year-old man beaten to death on suspicion of theft in east Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of theft near the jal board's gate in east Delhi's Madhur Vihar, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sonu, a resident of Vinod Nagar.

Police have registered an FIR and arrested three persons who allegedly thrashed Sonu.

"On Saturday, a PCR call was received regarding a thief being caught near the jal board's gate at Madhur Vihar police station. A team was dispatched to the location and it found an injured person. He was rushed to the LBS Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," said a senior police officer.

Police in a statement further said that the FSL team was called on the spot to investigate the case.

"An FIR under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of the IPC was registered at the Madhur Vihar police station and three people were arrested," said the police officer.

Jeewan (30), Ashwani (28) and Rakesh (41), all from Uttar Pradesh and labourers by profession, have been arrested, police said. PTI BM MNK MNK MNK