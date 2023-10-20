26-year-old man held for carrying mephedrone worth Rs 6.7 lakh in Thane district

Thane, Oct 20 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Friday arrested a 26-year-old man after recovering mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 6.71 lakh from him, an official said.

Accused Himanshu Deependra Singh was intercepted near a washing centre at Bhadwad of Bhiwandi on Thursday night.

A search revealed that he was carrying 110 grams of mephedrone, valued at nearly Rs 6.71 lakh, the official said.

He was later arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said the station house officer of Shantinagar police station. PTI COR NR