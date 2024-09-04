26-year-old man shot at while trying to stop scuffle in Malviya Nagar

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) A 26-year-old man has suffered injuries after being shot at while trying to intervene in a scuffle in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

They said the incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said the uncle of the young man informed police that the scuffle was over a monetary dispute.

He said the man's nephew Vikas was shot at when he intervened in the scuffle between two people identified as Rahul and Anish.

The officer said Vikas was allegedly attacked by Sonipat resident Anish and his friends, who fled after the incident.

A case was registered based on a statement given by Rahul and further investigation is going on, police said. PTI NIT NIT IJT IJT