26-year-old man shot dead in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in the Bisanda area here, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Adhrori village when Pramod Kushwaha was at a grocery store to buy some goods and Atul (27) of the same village allegedly shot at him with a pistol, Banda Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Laxmi Niwas Mishra said.

Kushwaha's family rushed him to the nearest government hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party's district unit chief Madhusudan Kushwaha has alleged that the man was shot dead around 9 pm on Friday but the police reached the spot around 10 am on Saturday, despite Kushwaha's family members informing the police immediately after the incident.

The body has been sent for postmortem and efforts are underway to nab the accused, ASP Mishra said.

