Thane, May 21 (PTI) Police have arrested a 26-year-old man and seized heroin valued at more than Rs 8 lakh from his possession in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The Navi Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested the alleged drug peddler, Ajay Jadhav, on Monday from the Ghansoli area, he said.

Jadhav was found in possession of 54.26 grams of heroin valued at Rs 8,13,900, said the official from the Rabale police station. PTI COR RSY