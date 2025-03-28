26-year-old woman booked for poisoning husband in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman was booked for allegedly poisoning her husband in Bhangela village here, police said on Friday.

Khatoli Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav said the accused, Pinki (26), has been absconding and efforts are underway to apprehend her.

Yadav said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint filed by the man's sister, Minakshi.

According to the complaint, Anuj Kumar (30) felt unwell after his wife served him coffee on March 25 night. He was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors suspected he was poisoned.

"Anuj Kumar was hospitalised after his wife Pinki allegedly poisoned him on Tuesday night," the Circle Officer said.

According to some villagers, Pinki was forced into the marriage, when she had an ongoing affair with another man.

"Despite her marriage with Anuj Kumar two years ago, she allegedly continued her relationship with her lover," a police source said.