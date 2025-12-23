26-year-old woman found hanging at in-laws' house in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) The body of a newly married woman was found hanging inside a locked room under suspicious circumstances here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Khushiya Tola of Khadesar village under the Madanpur area, they said.

According to the police, the woman's in-laws noticed her body hanging from a noose around midnight and informed the authorities.

The deceased was identified as Savita (26), who was married in November to Nandlal Yadav. Savita hailed from Gaura village under the Barhaj area, they said.

The police said the couple had reportedly entered into a love marriage.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and family members are being questioned to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death.

Station House Officer Nanda Prasad said that no complaint has been received so far. Necessary action will be taken once a complaint is lodged.