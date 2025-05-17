26-year-old youth arrested in Haryana's Nuh for spying for Pakistan, say police

Gurugram, May 17 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested in Nuh district's Rajaka village on Saturday on the charges of spying for Pakistan, a police official said.

The accused, Armaan, was arrested for sharing information related to the Indian Army and other military activities with Pakistan through an employee posted at the High Commission of Pakistan in Delhi, Nuh police said.

This is the fourth such arrest in Haryana in as many days.

The police said Armaan was nabbed after they received a tip-off from the central investigation agencies.

He was allegedly sharing the information for a long time through WhatsApp and social media platforms.

When his mobile phone was searched, conversations and photos and videos shared with Pakistani numbers were discovered, said police.

A local court has sent Armaan to a six-day police remand.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered against the accused under Section 152 of BNS sections 2,3,4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and under the treason sections. PTI COR AMJ AMJ AMJ