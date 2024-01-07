26-year-old youth commits suicide in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), Jan 7 (PTI) A 26-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide here by jumping from about 80-feet high bridge into the Parvati river on Saturday night, police said.

Advertisment

The youth's blood-stained body was recovered from a rock over the dry riverbed on Sunday morning and was handed over to the family members after postmortem later in the day, police further said.

The incident took place on the National Highway 27 under the Baran Sadar police station area. The deceased was identified as Lokesh Meghwal (26), a resident of the Ranibarod village under the Kishanganj police station area in the Baran district.

The youth had left his home on his motorcycle around 3 pm on Saturday and did not return home, said Rupram, Head Constable at the Baran Sadar police station.

Advertisment

The deceased parked his motorcycle on the roadside and jumped into the river. He fell on a rock and died on the spot, he said, adding that the river is currently dry as it is a seasonal one.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was recovered from him nor the kin specified anything, he said.

The police handed over the body to the family after postmortem on Sunday and lodged a case of unnatural death under section 174 of the CrPC, he added. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK