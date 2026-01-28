26-yr-old killer, another injured in road accident in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was killed and another injured in a road accident in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident was reported around 8 am at the Sonia Vihar police station. Police rushed to the Zero Pushta locality where two injured persons were found lying near a motorcycle, they said.

Both the injured were immediately shifted to JPC Hospital, where one of them, Ayush Pratap Singh, was declared dead by doctors, police said.

The other injured, Raj Kumar (30), was undergoing treatment, they said.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered, and an investigation was underway to trace and apprehend those responsible, police said. PTI SSJ SSJ AMJ AMJ