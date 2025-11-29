26-yr-old man held for robbing dairy worker at gunpoint in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly robbed a dairy worker at gunpoint in northeast Delhi's Bhagirathi Vihar, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Md Aqib, a resident of New Mustafabad, was held on Thursday. A semi-automatic pistol, two live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from his possession, he said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on November 17 when two men entered a dairy store in Bhagirathi Vihar at around 9.30 am.

The complainant, a 16-year-old student working part-time, was counting cash when the accused allegedly threatened him with a pistol and fled with the money, they said.

A case was registered and police developed leads and gathered technical inputs. During patrolling, police stopped a suspicious rider on a motorcycle with a tampered number plate, the police said.

The rider was identified as Aqib. "A pistol and two live cartridges were found during his search. The motorcycle he was riding was found to be stolen from Mandawali, for which a separate FIR had been registered," they said.

A second case under the Arms Act and BNS provisions was registered after the recovery of the weapon and vehicle.

During interrogation, Aqib allegedly confessed to his involvement in the November 17 robbery. He was also found previously involved in a snatching case, the police said.

Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to identify and trace his associate involved in the robbery, they added. PTI SSJ APL APL