26/11 accused Rana must face law in India, ready to lodge him in Maharashtra jail: Fadnavis

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Hours after the US administration cleared the extradition of 26/11 terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday his government is prepared to lodge the Pakistani-origin Canadian in jail as he must face the law here.

The chief minister's comments came after US President Donald Trump announced that his administration has approved the extradition of "very evil" Rana, wanted by Indian probe agencies for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, "to face justice in India".

"We kept Kasab, what is the big deal here? We will keep him for sure," Fadnavis said here when asked about Maharashtra's preparedness once Rana is extradited.

The CM, who also handles the home portfolio, emphasised Mumbai’s security infrastructure was capable of handling high-profile criminals.

"The case is in Mumbai so he (Rana) will be brought to Mumbai. We handled Ajmal Kasab. We had got Rana's online statement due to which Pakistan's involvement was proved (in 26/11). He was in American protection at that time. Rana was India's criminal and should face the law here. We will get final justice in the 26/11 case," the CM asserted.

Ajmal Kasab, one of the 10 terrorists involved in the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks, was arrested from one of the carnage sites in Mumbai.

He was lodged in jails in Maharashtra during his trial for four years and hanged in Pune's Yerwada central jail in 2012.

Fadnavis said during the investigation, Pakistan's role in the terror attack was exposed and established.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to bring Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, to India for trial.

"I want to profusely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his (Rana) extradition. We all wanted that the person who conspired against us, the mastermind of the Mumbai terror attack to be handed over to India," he said.

The chief minister said initially America was reluctant to hand over Rana to India and wanted to protect him but due to the initiative of the Prime Minister, extradition of the key 26/11 accused has been in a way cleared by America and its President Trump.

"I believe this is very significant for India. Because it is very important that the criminals should get punishment through our judicial and legal process," he said.

Fadnavis noted the Trump administration's approval to extradite Rana was an "important development" to ensure "final justice" in the case.

Those who conspired against India must face the country’s legal system, he maintained.

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is currently lodged at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles. He is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the key conspirators of the 26/11 attacks.

Noted criminal lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who was the public prosecutor in the 26/11 terror attacks case and secured the conviction of Kasab, hailed the US decision.

"This is a great announcement according to me...because it gives a strong signal across the world that US land will not be a haven for those people who want to indulge in terrorist activities on the soil of India," Nikam told PTI Videos.

He noted the decision to extradite the 26/11 accused suggests US wants to have cordial ties with India.

"That shows the firmness and the firmness on the part of Mr Trump because you see, though the Supreme Court of the US has dismissed Tahawwur Rana's appeal, still it was for the US administration to take a final call on this issue. But Mr Donald Trump on his own has made an announcement prior to the official announcement of the US administration - this gives a strong signal that US also wants to have cordial relations with India," he contended.

Speaking at a joint press meet along with Prime Minister Modi in Washington on Thursday, President Trump said, "Today I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and very evil people of the world, and having to do with the horrific Mumbai terrorist attacks, to face justice in India. So, he is going back to India to face justice." The extradition of Rana was cleared by the US Supreme Court in January as it rejected his review petition in the case.