26/11 martyrs’ kin honoured at NSG’s ‘Neverever’ pledge ceremony

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Family members of the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks were honoured at a solemn ceremony conducted by the National Security Guard (NSG) at the Gateway of India here.

The memorial and pledge ceremony titled ‘Neverever’, held on Wednesday evening, honoured the martyrs, survivors and victims of the terror attacks.

The event reaffirmed the collective resolve that such an incident must never ever recur, an official release said.

A dedicated memorial zone displayed photographs and names of the fallen heroes, where visitors paid floral tributes and lit candles.

Across the city, students in 11 colleges and 26 schools joined the campaign, with more than 21,000 people taking the pledge, reinforcing their commitment to peace, vigilance and national security.

At the Gateway of India, people participated in the pledge, wrote messages to martyrs and survivors and attended a brief programme that included the felicitation of survivors and families of martyrs, along with focused audio-visual segments.

As night fell, the Gateway of India was illuminated in the tricolour with the word Neverever, presenting a powerful visual tribute to Mumbai’s and the nation’s enduring courage, gratitude and resolve. PTI VT