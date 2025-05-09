26/11 Mumbai-attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana lodged in Tihar Jail's high-security cell: Sources

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, has been lodged in Tihar Jail's high-security cell and he will be under 24-hour surveillance, prison sources said on Friday.

Hours after a Delhi court remanded Rana in judicial custody, he was taken to Tihar Jail amid heavy security on Friday evening.

Rana was produced before special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Judge Chander Jit Singh, a day before his NIA custody ended.

A jail source said that he entered the jail from gate number four, adding that doctors checked his health condition. After medical examination, he was lodged in jail number two, where high-risk inmates are kept. However, the jail authorities have not issued any statement so far, said the source.

"Security guards have been deployed outside his cell and his activities will be monitored 24 hours," said the source.

Rana, a close associate of the main conspirator of the 26/11 attack, David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition. PTI BM MNK MNK