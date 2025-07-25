26/11 Mumbai attack: Court seeks Tihar jail response on Rana's plea for phone call with kin

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday sought the reply of Tihar jail authority on the plea of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana seeking a phone call to family members.

Special judge Chander Jit Singh sought a detailed reply from the Tihar jail superintendent concerned and posted the matter for August 1.

Prison authorities in the meantime informed the court that Rana was provided with a bed and a mattress.

Rana is a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen. He was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital through the sea route.

A total of 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault. PTI MNR AMK AMK