National

26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana produced in Delhi court

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
In this image released by NIA on April 10, 2025, Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana with NIA officials upon his arrival at the IGI Airport in New Delhi.

In this image released by NIA on April 10, 2025, Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana with NIA officials upon his arrival at the IGI Airport in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused, was brought to Delhi court on Thursday night.

Rana was produced before Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) judge Chander Jit Singh, who is currently hearing arguments on Rana's custody proceedings.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann represented the NIA.

Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority will represent Rana.

Ahead of the production of Rana before the court, the Delhi Police removed mediapersons and members of the public from the court premises, citing security concerns.

While asking the mediapersons to leave, police said it was ensuring that the court premises was fully vacant.

Police authorities cited security and safety concerns for restricting people's access to the court complex, and said "no one would be permitted inside".

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India earlier on Thursday after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

Mumbai terror attacks Mumbai terror attack 26/11 Mumbai terror attack 2008 Mumbai terror attack Mumbai attacks 26/11 Mumbai attacks 26/11 Mumbai attack 2008 Mumbai attack Mumbai Attack National Investigation Agency (NIA) National Investigation Agency National Investigating Agency NIA Tahawwur Rana extradition extradition of tahawwur rana Tahawwur Rana