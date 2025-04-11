26/11 Mumbai attacks: Delhi court sends Tahawwur Rana to 18-day NIA custody

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday sent Mumbai terror attack case accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to 18-day NIA custody.

Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) judge Chander Jit Singh sent Rana to custody on an application of NIA seeking his 20-day custody.

Rana was brought to the Patiala House Court in a cavalcade, including a jail van, an armoured SWAT vehicle and an ambulance, on late Thursday night.

The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, a close associate of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition.

According to sources, the NIA had sought Rana's custody for 20 days to interrogate him, citing clinching evidence including various emails.

The agency told the court that Rana's interrogation was necessary to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the 2008 attacks.

It also told the court that it had to look into his role as a planner of the attacks.

The NIA said that as part of the criminal conspiracy, accused no. 1, David Coleman Headley, had discussed the entire operation with Rana before his visit to India.

Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an email to Rana detailing his belongings and assets, the NIA told the court, adding that Headley also informed Rana about the involvement of Pakistani nationals Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman, who are also accused in the case, in the plot.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann represented the NIA.

Before the proceedings, the judge asked Rana if he had a lawyer.

After Rana said that he did not have a lawyer, the judge informed him that a counsel was being provided to him from Delhi Legal Services Authority.

After that, advocate Piyush Sachdeva was appointed to represent him.

Before Rana was brought to the Patiala House Court, Delhi Police removed mediapersons and members of the public from the complex, citing security concerns.

Police authorities said, "No one would be permitted inside".

Rana is accused of conspiring with Headley and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the three-day terror siege of India's financial capital.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault. PTI UK SCY