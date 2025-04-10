26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana lands in Delhi

New Delhi: A special plane carrying 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana landed at Delhi's Palam airport on Thursday evening, as per sources.

Rana is likely to be transferred to NIA headquarters in New Delhi.

Rana has been brought to India on a special flight after the US Supreme Court rejected his final appeal against extradition.

Rana, 64, is a close associate of David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani and is one of the main conspirators in the 2008 attacks.

The Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2008 involved 10 Pakistani terrorists who carried out coordinated strikes at multiple locations -- including a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre -- after arriving in Mumbai via the Arabian Sea.

The assault lasted nearly 60 hours and claimed 166 lives.