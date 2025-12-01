262 Army cadets from Kashmir pass out from JKLIR centre in Udhampur

Jammu, Dec 1 (PTI) Over 250 Army recruits from Jammu and Kashmir were formally inducted into the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) regiment on Monday.

The 262 young cadets from Kashmir districts such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam and Srinagar, took oath as soldiers and pledged to defend the nation.

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps, reviewed the passing-out parade held at the JAKLI Regimental Training Centre in Dhansal.

Families of the soldiers were honoured with the 'Gaurav Padak' in recognition of their support, as they witnessed their sons transform from recruits into dedicated guardians of the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Mishra said the recruits would serve not only the uniform but the very essence of India. He congratulated them, describing the event as a powerful reaffirmation of their resolve to safeguard India's sovereignty.

As the final salute was rendered and the Tricolour rose high, the new soldiers marked the beginning of their journey in uniform, rifles firm and spirits strong.

"Amid the wintry air and beneath the solemn heights of the Trikuta hills, 262 valiant sons of Jammu and Kashmir inscribed their legacy into the annals of valour at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Dansal," a defence spokesperson said.

"With martial music echoing through the parade ground, the recruits marched with discipline and pride, reflecting their training and commitment to the nation," the spokesperson said. PTI AB RT