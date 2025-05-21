263 rickety buildings in Ulhasnagar civic limits dangerous for living

Thane, May 21 (PTI) Ahead of monsoon, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has identified 263 buildings within its limits as dangerous or most dangerous following a comprehensive survey, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Municipal Commissioner Manisha Awhale told PTI that the corporation has served notices to 51 buildings directing them to carry out the structural audits.

"Depending on the result of the audit report of these buildings, the corporation will take further action," she added.

"Out of the total 263 [dangerous buildings], two are classified under category C-1, which will be pulled down in due course," the civic chief said.

While 37 buildings have been classified under the C-2A category, 208 under C-2B, and 16 under C-3.

These categories typically denote varying levels of risk and the corresponding actions required, from urgent demolition to repairs or strengthening.

"Last year, 70 dangerous buildings were razed by the corporation," Awhale said, adding that 19 such structures have been demolished to date this year. PTI COR NSK