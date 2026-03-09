26,462 e-challans issued, Rs 10.51 lakh fine collected as Mumbai cops crack down on illegal parking

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Traffic Police issued 26,462 e-challans and collected Rs 10,51,600 lakh in fines during a special drive against illegal parking at bus stops across Mumbai, officials said on Monday.

During the campaign, conducted from February 23 to March 8, action was initiated against vehicles parked at designated bus stops, which often cause inconvenience to bus drivers and commuters.

Police identified several locations across the city where such violations were frequent and carried out targeted enforcement, officials said.

Police have appealed to motorists not to park vehicles at bus stops, no-parking zones, public places, or near underground passages, as such violations disrupt traffic flow and public transport operations. PTI ZA NSK