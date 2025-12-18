2,670 waterlogging-prone subways identified; infra support provided for half: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Various railway zones carried out a detailed survey and identified 2,670 out of a total 14,745 constructed road-under-bridges as prone to waterlogging earlier this year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

About half of these sites have been equipped with preventive infrastructure, while temporary solutions have been devised for the rest, he said.

The issue was raised after YSR Congress Party MP Maddila Gurumoorthy sought to know whether the government is aware that the existing road-under-bridges (RUBs), especially in the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency, are leading to frequent waterlogging even during light to moderate rainfall, making them hazardous for pedestrians, vehicles and animals.

Vaishnaw said on Wednesday that 43 RUBs exist in the constituency, and during heavy rain in the last monsoon season, the problem was reported for short durations at three RUBs, which was addressed promptly using a heavy-duty pumping arrangement.

"Railways are working with municipal bodies and other local bodies for integrated drainage solutions at subway locations," the minister stated, highlighting several remedial measures employed to mitigate the problem of waterlogging.

He added, "Based on a detailed survey of RUBs or subways, as on April 1, 2,670 locations were identified by zonal railways as prone to waterlogging out of a total 14,745 RUBs or subways already constructed." According to the minister, Railways have taken up the work of permanent remedial measures, and with consistent efforts, 1,351 of these have been provided with necessary infrastructure to prevent waterlogging and maintain their functionality.

"Balance RUBs or subways have also been provided with a temporary solution, i.e. dewatering arrangements. Moreover, round-the-clock manning of vulnerable RUBs where there is a possibility of flooding is also being done by deputing RUB Mitra or stationary railway watchmen," Vaishnaw said, adding that the objective of the exercise is to keep the subways functional throughout the year. PTI JP PRK PRK