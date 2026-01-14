27 cases linked to cash-for-government-jobs scam filed in Goa since Oct 2024: CM

Panaji, Jan 14 (PTI) As many as 27 cases were registered in Goa between October 2024 and December 2025 in connection with complaints of government jobs being promised in exchange for money, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a starred question tabled by AAP MLA Venzy Viegas, he said that 26 such cases were registered in 2024, while one was lodged in 2025.

Sawant said investigations into most of these cases were being carried out by the respective police stations.

However, one case registered at the Mardol police station in 2024 was transferred to the Goa police Crime Branch in December 2025, he added.

The Chief Minister said during the investigation, the name of one Pooja Naik emerged in several cases.

"Pooja Naik is an accused in four FIRs registered at Panaji, Porvorim, Mardol and Bicholim police stations," he told the House, which is having its winter session.

In the case registered at the Porvorim police station, two additional suspects were examined, while one suspect was questioned in the one lodged at the Mardol police station, said the CM.

Replying to another query, the chief minister said the Goa Police have not shared FIRs, case diaries or investigation records related to the alleged scam with any central agency, including the Enforcement Directorate. PTI RPS RSY