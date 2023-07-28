27 confirmed monkeypox cases reported in India: Govt to LS

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Till July 24, a total of 27 confirmed cases of monkeypox disease were reported in the country, including 12 from Kerala and 15 from Delhi, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel said most of the cases were mild and that the treatment for the disease remains largely supportive.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared an outbreak of monkeypox disease as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on July 23, 2022, Baghel said.

The global trajectory of monkeypox showed a declining trend since August 2022 and subsequently, the WHO declared monkypox as no longer to be a PHEIC on May 11 this year.

"As on 24th July, 2023, a total of 27 confirmed cases of Monkeypox disease have been reported by the states and UTs in the country. This includes 12 cases from Kerala and 15 cases from Delhi," Baghel stated.

According to the WHO, investigational drugs are used in some countries in clinical research settings only, he said. PTI PLB RC