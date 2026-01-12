27-day-long Budget Session of J-K Assembly to begin on Feb 2; budget on Feb 6

Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) The 27-day-long Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will commence here on February 2, with the Omar Abdullah-led government set to present its budget in the House on February 6.

The fifth session of the Assembly, spread over a three-month period, will begin with an address by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on February 2.

This will be the second budget of the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government after assuming office on October 16, 2024, ending nearly six years of central rule.

As per the calendar of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly issued by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, the Budget Session will conclude on April 4.

The session is being held in three phases — the first before the commencement of Ramzan and two others after Eid-ul-Fitr in March and April. Ramzan is expected to begin on February 18 or 19, subject to the sighting of the moon.

February, which will have 18 days of business, will witness the presentation of the budget for the financial year 2026–27 and the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for 2025–26 by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on February 6, it said.

March and April will have five and four days of business, respectively, according to the Assembly calendar.

The Assembly Secretariat has requested MLAs not to submit more than 10 starred and 10 unstarred questions by January 12, not more than two Bills by January 15, and not more than four resolutions by January 17.