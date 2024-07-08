27 held for 'liquor' party at private hotel in HP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Jul 8 (PTI) Around 27 people, mostly youngsters, were arrested for partying at a private hotel here where liquor service was not allowed, police on Monday said.

Following a tip off that a party was going on at a hotel in Matansiddh here last night where service of liquor was not allowed, the police carried out a raid and caught all those inside indulging in drinking, they said.

However, the son of a former minister who was among those partying left the spot as someone switched off the light but his name finds mention in the police report.

The police brought all arrested to the local Medical College hospital and got them medically examined.

A case under Section 46 (penalty for consumption of liquor in public places) of the HP Excise Act was registered against them, police said.

As the owner of the private hotel did not have a bar license, a case under Section 39 (selling or providing liquor without permission) of the Excise Act was registered against him, they said.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh said the police team raided the hotel after getting secret information and arrested 27 persons. PTI COR BPL AS AS