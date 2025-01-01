27 IAS, 45 IPS and 29 IFS officers promoted in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 1 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has issued orders to promote 27 IAS, 45 IPS and 29 IFS officers, according to a Department of Personnel order.

The order released on Tuesday, PWD Principal Secretary Praveen Gupta and PHED Principal Secretary Bhaskar A Sawant have been promoted to the post of Additional Chief Secretary.

Chief Minister's Joint Secretary Siddharth Sihag has been promoted as Special Secretary while his wife Rukmini Riyar was promoted from junior pay scale to selection pay scale Both are 2012-batch IAS officers.

Barmer Collector Tina Dabi, a 2016-batch IAS officer, and her sister Riya Dabi, a 2021-batch IAS officer have been promoted from senior pay scale to junior administrative pay scale.

Jasmeet Singh Sandhu and his wife Artika Shukla have also been promoted from senior pay scale to junior administrative pay scale.

IPS officers Umesh Dutta, Navjyoti Gogoi and Lata Manoj Kumar have been promoted from Inspector General (IG) to Additional Director General.

Dr Ravi, Mamta Rahul, Kailashchand Vishnoi, Barhat Rahul Manhardan, Satyendra Kumar, Randhir Singh have been promoted as IG.

Ten IPS officers -- Anand Sharma, Gaurav Yadav, Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav, Prahlad Singh Krishniya, Sharad Chaudhary, Rajan Dushyant, Shankar Dutt Sharma, Ram Murti Joshi, Arshad Ali, Alok Srivastava have been promoted to DIG rank.

Apart from this, 29 IFS have been promoted. CM's Principal OSD TJ Kavitha has been promoted from Chief Forest Conservator (CCF) to Additional Principal Chief Forest Conservator (APCCF) scale. PTI AG SKY SKY