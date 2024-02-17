2.7 kg narcotics seized along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday seized 2.7 kg of narcotics smuggled in from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a forward village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The seizure was made in Sokar-Bagyaldara village during a joint search operation by the Army and police in the evening, they said.

The officials said the contraband substance was found in two packets, adding that the search operation was underway. PTI TAS TAS IJT IJT