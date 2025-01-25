27 'lost years' for Delhi too, people will bring us to power in Feb 5 polls: MP Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The 27 years the BJP has been out of power in Delhi were lost years for the city too as it struggled with issues like drinking water, pollution and Yamuna rejuvenation, party MP Manoj Tiwari has said, and expressed confidence people will give his party a chance to serve them by outing the AAP.

In an interview with PTI, he also said the BJP has a roadmap for cleaning the Yamuna within three years and make it fit for bathing.

The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998, and Tiwari alleged the parties that formed governments in the meantime only focused on their own interests, ignoring people.

The 27 years the BJP has been out of power in Delhi were a loss for the city as it struggled with issues like drinking water, pollution and the heavily polluted Yamuna, the Northeast Delhi MP said.

He exuded confidence of a stupendous BJP victory in the February 5 polls. "The exact number of seats cannot be predicted but no one should be surprised if the people of Delhi give 60 seats to the party." He attacked the AAP over its politics and policies, saying promising "free ki revdis" (freebies) are admission that pre-poll promises have not been fulfilled. "We do not oppose free facilities. We oppose 'free ki revdi' which is an idiom meaning 'not fulfilling promises'." He said the BJP's promises of giving Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women, Rs 21,000 to expecting mothers, free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh for the elderly, insurance cover for maids, auto-taxi drivers and constitution of a welfare board for them would help the party sail through comfortably.

People have faith in the BJP and in the "Modi Ki Guarantee", he said.

Talking about the issues of cleaning the Yamuna, he said the BJP has a roadmap which requires blocking 18 drains that empty into into the river. "And the party will accomplish it after coming to power in Delhi." "As a foot soldier of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a three-time MP, I want to assure the people with full responsibility that within three years, the Yamuna will be fit for bathing. The Chhath festival will be celebrated with grandeur on the banks of the Yamuna in 2026," he said.

Hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which has been calling the party's election campaign "Bina Dulhe Ki Baraat" for not announcing its chief ministerial face, Tiwari said the phrase is "highly objectionable".

"How can they consider Delhi a bride? I have heard them saying 'Dulha kaun banega, ghodi kaun chadhega'. Does it mean Delhi is a bride or a 'ghodi' (mare)?. For us, Delhi is our mother and we will enhance its grandeur," Tiwari said.

The chief ministerial face of a party is not that important, policy and intentions are, he said.

He pointed out that Narendra Modi, who was a highly successful chief minister of Gujarat before becoming prime minister, Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh) and Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana) were not declared the chief ministerial faces by the BJP in their first elections.

"These examples show the BJP fights elections unitedly on its policies and whichever face is projected afterwards becomes an example and runs the government competently and can even go on to become the prime minister," he said.

Tiwari attacked Kejriwal over corruption charges, saying "Sheeh Mahal" (the renovated chief ministerial bungalow he occupied when he held the post) shows the AAP supremo's "character".

"People in Delhi are deeply shocked by these allegations (of corruption in the renovation exercise). A man who once claimed he could live in a four-room flat ended up building a Sheesh Mahal, while slum-dwellers, to whom he promised permanent homes, continue to live amid overflowing drains and are forced to buy water to drink," he said.

Tiwari said when Delhi was struggling to find oxygen cylinders during the COVID pandemic, "Kejriwal was busy building a Sheesh Mahal for himself".

"Just imagine how cruel is that. This has stunned Delhi, and it will be reflected in the elections on February 5, when 'aapda' will be ousted and the people will bring the BJP to power," he said.

The famous Bhojpuri singer-actor rejected the charge the BJP did not give tickets to enough number of leaders from the Purvanchali community which can sway the results on several seats.

"In 2020, we gave tickets to 11 Purvanchali leaders, but the results didn't come as expected and only one could win. However, this time the strategy has been changed as situations often demand adjustments, and accordingly, we have given tickets to six candidates and we hope better results." "After winning the polls, we will not only ensure the representation of 10 Purvanchalis but will aim for even greater numbers in leadership (role)," he said.

Tiwari, whose North East Delhi constituency witnessed riots in February 2020 over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens, said the unrest that left over 50 dead will have an impact on the polls.

On the AIMIM fielding riots accused former AAP councilor Tahir Hussain from Mustafabad, Tiwari said people will do justice in the polls.

"Regardless of the party he contests from, people still remember his role as an AAP councilor during the riots that claimed 53 innocent lives. When people go to cast their votes on February 5, they will deliver justice for those riots," he said.

The BJP will at least win six out of the 10 Assembly constituencies in the Northeast Delhi and the number could go up to nine, he asserted.