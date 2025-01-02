27 more workers stuck in Cameroon brought back to Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Thursday said 27 more workers stranded in Cameroon in Africa were brought back to the state.

On December 30, 11 of the 47 workers stuck in Cameroon were brought to the state, and the government said that the rest would arrive on Friday.

The development came after the state government filed FIRs against a Mumbai-based firm and some middlemen for alleged non-payment of wages to 47 workers from the state, who were stuck in the African country.

"Twenty-seven more migrant workers from Jharkhand, stranded in Cameroon, were brought to the state as per instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Eleven were brought earlier while the remaining will reach Ranchi on Friday," a statement from the CM's secretariat said.

Earlier this month, the labour commissioner had filed the FIRs at Hazaribag, Bokaro and Giridih police stations against middlemen and employers following a direction from Soren who had received complaints that these workers did not receive their wages for three months.

After the government took action, the process to make payment of wages to the workers was initiated, the statement said.

"The control room team has been continuously contacting the officials, the company and workers through email and phone, and the total outstanding amount of Rs 39.77 lakh has been paid to the workers," it said.

It alleged that the employers and middlemen sent these workers to Cameroon without registering them under the Inter-State Migrant Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979, and without obtaining the required licence.

The workers drew the attention of the CM for non-payment of their wages for three months, following which the State Migrant Control Room contacted them and their employers.

The state government has sought the contract and wage details of the workers, besides other documents.

The Ministry of External Affairs has been informed about it, the statement added. PTI NAM SOM