27 Myanmar nationals deported from Manipur

Imphal, Mar 21 (PTI) Altogether 27 Myanmar nationals who had entered Manipur illegally were deported by the Indian authorities, officials said on Saturday.

The foreigners, including a minor, were handed over to the authorities of the neighbouring country at Indo Myanmar Friendship Gate in Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Friday.

They had been lodged at the Foreingers’ Detention Centre at Sajiwa Jail in Imphal.

“After completing their jail terms, Indian authorities repatriated the Myanmar nationals,” an official added.

Illegal immigrants from Myanmar were accused of being largely responsible for the ongoing ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in Manipur in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. PTI COR NN