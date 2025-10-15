27 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh), Oct 15 (PTI) As many as 27 Naxalites, 16 of them carrying a collective bounty of Rs 50 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

The development comes a day after senior Naxalite Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi and 60 other cadres laid down their arms in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has underlined the government's resolve to eradicate Naxalism, largely concentrated in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, by March 31, 2026.

Among the 27 Naxalites who surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday were 10 women. They turned themselves in before senior police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials here.

They cited disappointment with the "hollow" Maoist ideology, atrocities committed by Naxalites on innocent tribals and the growing influence of security forces, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

The cadres said they were also impressed by the 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme of the Chhattisgarh government, aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages, and the state's new surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

Out of them, Oyam Lakhmu (53), a member of the Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion no.1, which was considered the strongest military formation of Maoists, carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, the official said.

Three others -- Madvi Bhima (18), a party member in a military platoon unit of PLGA battalion no.1, Sunita alias Kawasi Somdi (24) and Sodi Mase (22), members of regional military company no. 2 -- carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh each, he said.

Besides, a cadre carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh, two cadres had a bounty of Rs 2 lakh each, and nine cadres of Rs 1 lakh each, he said.

All the surrendered Naxalites were provided an assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he added.

Chavan appealed to all those associated with the outlawed Maoist organisation to give up violence, assuring them security and a respectable life. PTI COR TKP GK