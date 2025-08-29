27 panchayats flooded in Himachal's Kangra after Pong Dam water release, MLA tells Assembly

Shimla, Aug 29 (PTI) As many as 27 panchayats of Indora area in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district were inundated due to release of water from Pong Dam and excessive rains, causing extensive damage and loss as water entered the villages for the first time, Congress MLA from Indora, Malendra Raj said in the Vidhan Sabha on Friday.

Raising the issue during zero hour, he said that massive damage has been caused to private properties, agriculture land and orchards have been washed away after release of ten lakh cusecs of water from the dam and urged the government to conduct a survey of affected areas and provide adequate compensation to affected families.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the matter is in the notice of the government which is committed to conduct relief and restoration operations.

Randhir Sharma (BJP) raised the issue of de-notifying the Swarghat college in his assembly constituency Naina Devi during zero hour and alleged that money allotted to two colleges at Naina Devi and Jukhala has been diverted to other colleges and said that injustice was being done to the opposition MLAs.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said the government would re-examine the case and informed that 27 colleges were de-notified as the enrollment was less than 100.

Regarding diversion of money from Swarghat College, Thakur said that he would talk to the Public Works Department which was the nodal agency.

Deep Raj (BJP) said that Rs 32 crore were sanctioned for his Karsog constituency and Rs 56 crore for Rampur constituency from CRF (Central Roads Fund) but tenders have been cancelled three to four times. PTI BPL HIG HIG