27 RSS activists booked for laying floral carpet in Kerala temple

Kollam, Sep 6 (PTI) A case was registered against 27 RSS activists for laying a floral carpet at a temple in this district as part of Onam festivities, police said on Saturday. The case was registered after the temple committee reported it as a violation of the Kerala High Court order.

The BJP, however, condemned the police action, claiming that the floral carpet laid at the Parthasarathy temple in Muthupilakkad was to honour “Operation Sindoor.” The complaint was lodged by Asokan C, an office-bearer of the temple committee.

Police have invoked sections 223 (disobeying orders lawfully promulgated by public servants), 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), and 3(5) (criminal act committed by several people) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the FIR, the accused laid a floral carpet depicting the RSS flag at the main pathway to the temple, in violation of the HC order that banned decorations, including flex boards, in the temple premises without the committee’s permission.

A flex board of Chhatrapati Shivaji was also installed 50 metres from the temple. The act was allegedly intended to provoke a riot between rival political groups.

Temple committee member Mohanan told PTI that there had been frequent clashes over flag installations near the temple during festivals previously.

“To avoid such confrontations, we approached the High Court, which in 2023 banned any decorative items, including flags, near the temple compound," he said.

Despite this, RSS activists laid a floral carpet with their flag and inscribed ‘Operation Sindoor’ with flowers right next to the temple committee’s floral design, he said.

"Since this violated the High Court order and could spark clashes, we filed a complaint. We have full respect for Operation Sindoor, but this is not as the accused are portraying it,” the office-bearer said.

The BJP, in a statement, lashed out at the police, calling the case “shocking.” BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar asked whether Kerala was being ruled by Jamaat-e-Islami or under Pakistan’s governance.

He warned that the party would approach the court if the FIR was not withdrawn immediately.

“For the first time in the country, a case has been registered for laying a floral carpet. Onam is the festival of Malayalis. What is the government trying to achieve by taking legal action against a floral carpet inscribed with ‘Operation Sindoor’?” he asked.

According to Chandrasekhar, 'Operation Sindoor' symbolises the strength and valour of the armed forces and targeting it through legal action "insults" every soldier who defends the nation. PTI TBA ROH