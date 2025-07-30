27 school kids rescued by Army from flood-hit area in MP, reunited with kin after 30 hours

Shivpuri (MP), Jul 30 (PTI) The Army on Wednesday rescued 27 schoolchildren who were stranded while returning home in a bus due to a sudden rise in the water level of the Sindh river following heavy rains in Badarwas area of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, an official said.

These 27 students, studying in Rising Souls School at Badarwas, were returning home in the bus, but due to the sudden rise in the river level, they got stranded on Tuesday near Pachavali village after a bridge got flooded, he said.

According to him, the children were residents of nearby villages, including Kundyai and Bijrauni.

Kolaras Sub-Divisional Officer (SDOP) Sanjay Mishra said, "It became impossible for the bus to cross the bridge due to strong currents of the Sindh river near Pachavali and hence the children had to be stopped there." He said given the seriousness of the situation, help was sought from the Army, which immediately sent a team and rescued all the children using a boat.

Another officer said when the Panchavali sarpanch got information, he brought all the students to his house and arranged for their food and stay at night.

He said the children were able to meet their family members after more than 30 hours.

After being rescued safely, the children raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

Kolaras MLA Mahendra Yadav, who reached the spot, thanked the Army and the administration for the safe evacuation of the children. PTI COR MAS RSY