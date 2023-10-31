27 service associations meet 5T and 'Nabin Odisha' chief Pandian, greet him

Bhubaneswar, Oct 31 (PTI) As many as 27 service associations of the state government and several private organisations on Tuesday met 5T and ‘Nabin Odisha’ chairman VK Pandian and congratulated him for the new assignment.

Advertisment

An official release by the CMO said the service association members expressed happiness over Pandian taking responsibility as chairman of the 5T Initiative and Nabin Odisha.

They said Pandian has been driving the transformation of the state by realising the vision of Chief Minister Navin Patnaik, the release said.

Pandian on his part thanked the association members and sought their cooperation. "We all belong to Team Odisha. Let us work together to realise the dream of chief minister for a new Odisha, empowered Odisha," he said.

The associations which met him included Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA), Odisha Information Service Association, Odisha Electrical Worker’s Union (G.E.D), Odisha led by Ananta Narayan Jena (MLA Central), Nikhila Odisha Bidyut Mancha and others. PTI AAM AAM MNB