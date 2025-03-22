27-year-old arrested for rape of child

Satna, Mar 22 (PTI) A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district for allegedly violating a two-and-a-half-year-old girl with a sharp object, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place under Kolgawa police station area two days ago, an official said.

As per the complaint, around 2.30 pm on March 20, the family members found the girl, who was playing outside, crying.

She told them that a man in the neighborhood inserted a stick in her private parts which caused bleeding, the official said.

The accused was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 65 (2) (rape of child) besides provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

State Congress women wing workers led by its chief Vibha Patel staged a protest in Bhopal over the incident, accusing the BJP government of failing to protect girls.

Girls and women were not safe in the state while Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who holds the home portfolio, was silent on the issue, said Patel. PTI COR ADU KRK