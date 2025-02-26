27-year-old biker dies in road accident in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) A 27-year-old man died after he lost control of the two-wheeler he was riding in Mumbai on Wednesday. Police have booked the victim for negligent riding, an official said.

Pranit Prakash Pawar was speeding on SV Road when his bike jumped over the divider and landed on the other side of the busy thoroughfare near Bhavana Apartment in Vile Parle, the official said.

Pawar, a resident of Khar, suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to civic-run Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His family was subsequently informed about his death, the official said, adding that an investigation is underway. PTI ZA NR