27-year-old dies after falling from fifth floor in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 28 (PTI) A private company employee died after falling from the fifth floor of a building in the Ullawas village under the Sector 65 police station area, police said on Saturday.

Police said that there was a liquor bottle on the roof and it is suspected that the man was intoxicated when he fell from the roof.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Ashish (27), a resident of Nainital in Uttarakhand, who lived in a rented accommodation. He worked for a private company there.

On the night of February 26, Ashish went to the fifth floor of the building. At around 9.30 am on February 27, police received information that Ashish's body was lying on the ground, officials said.

IO Probationer Sub-Inspector Suman said the body was handed over to the family after a postmortem examination on Saturday.

During the investigation, a liquor bottle was found on the roof. It is likely that Ashish died after falling from the roof while intoxicated; the matter is being investigated, she added. PTI COR PRK