27-year-old man held with country-made pistols, 11 live cartridges

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) A 27-year-old man has been arrested in suburban Bandra with two country-made pistols and 11 live cartridges, a Mumbai police crime branch official said.

Advertisment

The arrest was made near Rangsharda Bhavan on Tuesday when tight security was in place in the city in view of the Dussehra rallies of two Shiv Sena factions, immersion of idols of Goddess Durga, and an ICC World Cup cricket match.

The arrested man was identified as Amit Kinake, a resident of Nagpur.

“Acting on reliable information, the crime branch nabbed Kinake and recovered county-made pistols made up of steel and iron metals, and 11 live cartridges,” the official said.

Police are investigating to whom Kinake was going to deliver the firearms.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act and the Mumbai Police Act, the official added. PTI ZA NSK NR