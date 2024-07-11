27-year-old man shot dead in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was shot dead in northwest Delhi, police on Thursday said.

The victim has been identified as Kashif, they said, adding that the reason behind the incident was not known.

"We received a call at 9.45 pm regarding a man receiving bullet injuries in the Adarsh Nagar area. A team was sent to the spot and the injured was rushed to a nearby hospital," a senior police officer said.

Police said the victim was declared dead by the doctors.

"We have detained one suspect and further investigation into the matter has been started," said the officer, adding that the victim used to post pictures with weapons on social media and used to tell people that he belongs to a gang. PTI BM BM MNK MNK