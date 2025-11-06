27-year-old 'paan' seller attacked in busy market square in Beed district; condition critical

Beed, Nov 6 (PTI) A 27-year-old 'paan' seller was critically injured after he was attacked with a sharp weapon by an unidentified man over a minor dispute in Dharur town of Beed district in Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.

The incident at the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, located on the Muktainagar-Pandharpur highway, triggered panic among shopkeepers and local residents.

The victim, Hanumant Shivaji Fawde, who runs a 'paan' stall, was assaulted by an unidentified man following a heated argument over a minor issue, police said.

The assailant fled the spot soon after the attack.

Fawde was first taken to Dharur Rural Hospital and later referred to Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Ambejogai town after his condition deteriorated, they said.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused. PTI COR RSY