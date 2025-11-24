27-year-old woman news anchor found dead in Guwahati

Guwahati: A 27-year-old woman mediaperson employed with a local digital news portal was found dead inside the office here on Monday morning, police said.

The news anchor, whose wedding was scheduled for December 5, was found hanging from a ceiling fan by a colleague on the morning shift, following which police were informed, officials said.

A note was recovered from the spot bearing the words, "It will be good for all," a police officer said.

Terming it a suspected suicide, the officer said all angles are being examined.

A forensic team visited the site and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after post-mortem examination and forensic analysis, he added.