27 years after crime, UP man gets 10-year jail term for raping Dalit woman

Kaushambi (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) A court sentenced a man to 10 years in jail here on Friday for raping a Dalit woman in a 27-year-old case, a lawyer said.

Advertisment

Special Judge (SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act) Shirin Zaidi held Awadhesh Shukla guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on him.

Additional district government counsel Pankaj Sonkar said the victim had filed a police complaint on the incident on March 11, 1997. She said Shukla dragged her into a field and raped her and threatened to kill her.

A case under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered at Saini police station, the lawyer said.

Advertisment

Sonkar said the judge held Shukla guilty on Friday and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on him.

In case of non-payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional seven months of imprisonment, the government lawyer said. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY