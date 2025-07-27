2,710 Rajasthan schools need major repair, funds allotted for it pending for approval: Report

Jaipur, Jul 27 (PTI) Days after seven children died in roof collapse at a government school in Jhalawar, a report has revealed that 2,710 school buildings in the state are in need of major repairs and Rs 254 crore worth of funds allocated for it is pending for approval from the finance department.

According to the report of the state education department accessed by PTI, 710 school buildings have been flagged as needing major repairs in 2024-25 financial year and Rs 79.24 crore was earmarked for their renovation.

In the current financial year, 2,000 more such unsafe schools have been listed, with a separate Rs 174.97 crore budget announced for their repairs.

However, the reports notes that a majority of the funds have not been sanctioned yet by the finance department, raising serious questions about administrative delay and budget execution.

The report revealed that 83 structures in Jhalawar district were flagged in the education department's risk assessment in 2024-25 and 2025-26.

On Friday, seven children died and 28 others were injured when a portion of the roof of Government Upper Primary School in Piplodi village, Jhalawar, collapsed during morning prayers.

While public outrage continues over the tragedy, the local administration's swift dismantling of the collapsed Piplodi school building has also drawn criticism for allegedly destroying evidence.

"The way the Jhalawar district administration rushed to dismantle the structure raises serious questions. It looks like an attempt to erase evidence," said Congress leader Pramod Jain Bhaya.

Wall collapse incidents in dilapidated school buildings have been reported in several other districts as well.

Senior BJP leader and former cabinet minister Pratap Singh Singhvi, who is also the sitting MLA from the region, criticised the bureaucratic delays in acting on flagged buildings.

"Most officers simply write 'discussion ongoing' on files. That is how proposals keep getting stuck. This approach is unacceptable. Files should be cleared on time," Singhvi told reporters.

He said that due to officials' attitude, the budget announcements are not completed on time. "The finance department should show seriousness," he said.

Singhvi said that he had written to Education Minister Madan Dilawar on July 16 regarding the dilapidated condition of some schools, but received no reply.

The education minister remained unavailable for comments. PTI AG RUK RUK