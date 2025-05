278 Marathwada villages depend on tanker water amid scorching summer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 6 (PTI) As many 278 villages in Maharashtra's Marathwada region are dependent on tankers for water supply, and more than 400 tankers are catering to them, officials said on Tuesday.

The water scarcity is the most acute in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, as per the report issued by the divisional commissioner's office.

Marathwada, a central Maharashtra region, comprises eight districts.

The report said 435 tankers are currently supplying water to 278 villages and 99 hamlets.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, 259 tankers are supplying water to 177 villages and 31 hamlets.

District-wise numbers of tankers ferrying water: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 259, Jalna-120, Parbhani - 1, Hingoli -1, Nanded - 18, Beed - 26, Latur - 3 and Dharashiv - 7. PTI AW KRK