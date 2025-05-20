2,780 freshly recruited constables pass out from Delhi Police Academy

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A fresh batch of 2,780 constables, including 1,240 women, passed out from Delhi Police Academy on Tuesday, an official said.

The graduating batch comprises individuals from varied academic backgrounds. Among the recruits are 296 postgraduates, including 71 MSc, eight MBA and 24 MCom holders. As many as 24 recruits have engineering degrees (BTech), three hold law degrees (LLB), and 137 are BEd qualified, bringing a rich academic diversity into the force, a statement from Delhi Police said.

The constables underwent rigorous training on wide-ranging topics, designed to prepare them for the multifaceted challenges of 21st-century policing. The curriculum covered new criminal laws, constitutional studies, criminology, forensic science and cyber crime awareness, a senior police officer said.

The trainees also received special instruction on countering cyber crimes, disaster management and economic offences. Physical training formed a vital component of their regimen, with emphasis on unarmed combat, self defense, commando tactics, and urban intervention techniques.

Commando training included field craft, ambush tactics, building clearance drills and IED awareness. Special collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force ensured hands-on experience in disaster relief and rescue operations through mock drills.

To enhance community policing and interpersonal communication, workshops were conducted by domain experts and non-governmental organisations focusing on soft skills, stress and anger management, and wildlife conservation. Sessions on fraud detection and digital forensics prepared them to tackle cyber and financial crimes effectively.

All the recruits were trained in essential IT systems such as CCTNS (crime and criminal tracking network and systems), ICJS (inter-operable criminal justice system), and ICMS (integrated complaint monitoring system). They are also registered on the iGOT Karmayogi platform and have completed the mandatory online modules required by the Delhi Police.

Special Commissioner of Police (HR Division) Nuzhat Hassan, who presided over the passing out event, congratulated the recruits and underscored the importance of ethical policing, discipline and service to the community.

She urged the fresh constables to embrace the use of modern technology in their policing duties to effectively serve Delhi's diverse and dynamic population.

Constable Diksha Choudhary was awarded the trophy for all-round best trainee, Constable Bhavna Rana topped indoor training, Constable Dheeraj Yadav led in outdoor performance, and Constable Sohit Kumar emerged the best in commando training.

The best marching contingents were number 7 (women) and number 22 (men), with their instructors head constable Ravita and assistant sub-inspector Surender honoured for their efforts.

The welcome address was delivered by Joint Director of Delhi Police Academy, Asif Mohammad Ali, who acknowledged the contributions of the training staff and encouraged the recruits to serve with integrity and courage.

The guest of honour Kaveri Tondon, director in-charge of Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat, lauded the comprehensive training imparted at the academy and emphasised the growing role of research and academic collaboration in modern policing. A total of 36 contingents marched during the parade.

The full strength of batch number 124 consists of 4,088 recruit constables. Of these, 2,780 participated in the ceremonial parade at Jharoda Kalan on Tuesday, while the remaining recruits completed their swearing-in at Wazirabad on May 19.